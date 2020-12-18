Uncategorized

BELLA HADID TRANSFORMS A BATHROBE INTO A RED CARPET DRESS – AND YOU WILL WANT TO TOO

Can we all take a moment to talk about  Bella Hadid‘s styling skills?

Usually, models simply wear what the stylists tell them, but based on the 24-year-old’s new Instagram post, it’s clear she has a hidden talent as a stylist.

 

The supermodel shared a photo, where she poses in a classic white honeycomb cotton bathrobe. Rather than wearing it the traditional way and tightening the belt around the waist, Bella has taken a more, er, unconventional approach.

She tied the sleeves around her neck in a halter neckline and honestly, she really is a bombshell. We didn’t even realize it was a bathrobe until we read the caption:

” This was my dressing gown before I made it. It’s hot in these studios … ” she wrote, joking about how amazing her fabric-tying skills are.

In short, we all like Bella the next time we get out of the shower, to make the beauty routine glamorous AF.

