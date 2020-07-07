Bella Hadid, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian… check out the common point among all these celebrities !

What could be the common point between the stars more of the beauty of the area ? A brand of skin care, of course !

If you’ve been told Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Palermo or Victoria Beckhamwhat do you think ? Yes, of course, all of them are beautiful, rich and famous. But what is more important, all of these women are real the fans of a brand of cosmetics a little bit special, created by a plastic surgeon doctor : Dr. Yannis Alexandrides. The name of 111SKINthis brand offers a wide range of products inspired by the surgery treatments and aesthetic medicinewith innovative ingredients, and promises to results (really) visible and impressive.

Available exclusively on the web site of Sephora, 111SKIN it offers a great variety of products of skin care from 12 euros to 650 euros (yes, yes, yes, you read that correctly) ! There is, therefore, for all budgetsbut also all the problems of the skinand all the habits of consumption. The eye mask of the face, passing through the cleaner, the booster anti-stain and the repair serum… you’ll always find a product that is suited to you !

And these are not the celebrities of the world who say otherwise, because the brand 111SKIN account a lot of stars addict for their products : Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Olivia Palermo, Martha Hunt, Victoria Beckham, Shanina Shaykh or Sara Sampaio to name but a few.

