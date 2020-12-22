CELEBRITIES

BELLA HADID WORE PANTS THAT SCREAM “SEX” LOUD AND CLEAR

Posted on

Bella Hadid is the queen of coolness when it comes to street style. Vintage tees, jeans, and oversized jackets, the supermodel has the kind of super relaxed and easygoing aesthetic we want to replicate. We love her obsession with 90s fashion.

In an epic Instagram post, the 24-year-old gave us a new look we didn’t know we needed, where she wears … a pair of “Sex” pants.

Yes, you read that right, Bella Hadid casually walked out in a pair of white pants with the word ” Sex ” embroidered several times in bright yellow. Bold, but don’t lie, you love this outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

The album gathers all her enthusiasm for the recent snow that has whitened New York, entitled by the model: ” A special snow angel ”

Is it just us or does this post bring back the snowy memories of childhood? Anyway, back to the lewk, because you know we’re only here for the fashion.

Why do we like the look? It looks totally out of a vintage used clothes shop . The leather bomber jacket from the 90s, the vintage T-shirt with “emergency hysterical tendency certified” print, and finally those unreliable trousers, which we are a bit obsessed with.

So, there you have it, now is the time to go out and buy wild word patches and sew them onto a pair of old jeans.

