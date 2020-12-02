CELEBRITIES

BELLA HADID’S EXTRA SMALL BRAIDS: THE 90S HAIRSTYLE THAT ANYONE CAN ACHIEVE

You know the braids you knot while watching television distractedly on the sofa? Here, now they are one of the trendiest hairstyles of the moment – also thanks to Bella Hadid.

The extra small, homemade braids stop with tiny rubber bands or don’t stop at all. They are left unfinished. A  hairstyle that comes straight from the 90s  and that is done in  2 minutes  – and that’s the best part for sure.

 

They are worn strictly on the fronton the sides of the face. Whether with her hair gathered as the supermodel and trendsetter in the new photos she posted on Instagram, or with her hair down as she did at Paris Fashion Week A / W 2020/21.

