BELLA HADID’S NEW RED AND ORANGE STREAKS ARE IN FULL GINGER SPICE MOOD

In this cold January, Bella Hadid raised the temperature on Instagram with a fiery change of look.

The supermodel has combined two of the hottest hair trend of the moment: the lightning face-framing and the tendency of hair dyed in shades of red.

The result? Two hot red and orange chunky highlights that frame her face, in full Ginger Spice mood.

Bella has basically confirmed that red shades, from copper to mahogany, will certainly be one of the 2021 color trends. She paired the shiny new hair with an enviable military print sweatshirt and 90s plastic rings, the whole look is a fiery vision of coolness.