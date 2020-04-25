Bella Thorne adopts the trend coloration of Billie Eilish and Demi Lovato

Bella Thorne is the latest celebrity to adopt the trend of colorful hair green.

The singer and actress is known to change the head regularly. Most recently, she was a shadow of his natural brown, going to the roux.

It was a change more subtle, after having been red-haired.

She also had red hair.

Well, its last coloration falls stack in the tendency that Billie Eilish has launched with its green roots.

Then it was Demi Lovato who had follow-up by opting for green tips.

Finally, Bella Thorne has shared with its subscribers with its new dye, a shaded brown to green!

We love the mermaid look.