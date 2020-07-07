Bella Thorne against the Independence Day in the united States ?

In your account of Instagram, Bella Thorne was the publication of a text rather violent criticism of the Independence day in the united States

Saturday, July 4, sounded like an important day for all Americans. In effect, it is the Day of the Independence of the united States. Therefore, it is an annual event celebrated by many residents in the country. However, Bella Thorne was not part of this category.

In effect, the actress has just to push a ” diatribe “ about this in his account Instagram. It is against the fact of the celebration of this day, and did not hesitate to make it known. However, in doing so, she attracted the ire of a good number of patriots.

It is a little as if Bella Thorne it was French and said that it was against the celebration of July 14,. Despite the fact that the rights are “earned” throughout the day are not totally the same as that of the US.

But now you have the image of the thing, can you tell us why the bella was to meet some of your subscribers. The last, share with you a text criticizing the way of life in the united States.

Bella Thorne, with the following legend: “open your eyes ! If you do not agree with my post, unsubscribe from me. “ The text, written by @resistancequeens, letting them know that the 4th of July was a day of “hated” for having written.

Bella Thorne clashée to go down in Independence Day

The account that is to know, then, what is the reason for that “hated” Independence Day. Indicates that the american flag that was ” fear “, and that the latter was hung in the windows of the neighborhoods in which he felt more insecure.

The post is relayed by Bella Thorne, but also adding that the united States was a country in which “kill the Blacks “. And where some of the citizens die of hunger… Of the proven facts, but that does not seem to appeal to fans of the actress.

These, not doubting in the clasher: ” You really should consider leaving if it makes you uncomfortable to live here. Grow up a bit ! I just want to spend time with my loved ones, is that I can, or I will be considered as a killer of Black people ?

You will have understood, so that Bella Thorne wanted to keep some of his fans follow in his diatribeit is the opposite effect that occurs. The majority do not seem to understand why she doesn’t feel good to live in the united States.

Maybe I should come and live in another country to realize…

