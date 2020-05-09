Bella Thorne and her sister resemble each other like two drops of water (PHOTO)

Active and very popular on the Canvas, Bella Thorne has a large community. In fact, the actress completely off the wall look that is unique, eccentric and is followed by more than 16 million users, who do follow the news very closely. It must be said that the star of Famous In Love is not stingy and sharing almost on a daily basis of moments of her private life. Bella Thorne, known for make the buzz on social networks with pictures ultra sexy, is not bashful and is often noticed on Instagram. But lately, it is with clothing, and alongside his sister as the star has attracted attention. The reason for this ? The looks between the two young women is quite disturbing.

There are many celebrities to share pictures of their family on social networks. And even if sometimes there is no physical link between the stars, in regard to Bella Thorne, there is no doubt. The actress has revealed on her account Instagraman adorable photo with her older sister Dani Thorne, aged 24 years. In the caption of this photo which garnered more than 400,000 “likes”, could be read “To be with you, it is to be always with the best of me, I love you”. But beyond this loving message, it is the resemblance between the two sisters, which remains striking. Same look, same smile and same crazy hair. It is a certainty, Bella Thorne, that changes all the time style, and Dani Thorne are from the same family.