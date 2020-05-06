Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau: rien ne va plus

Overwhelmed like many parents during this health crisis, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have asked friends to help them to manage the learning at home with their children.

The couple, parents of Wyatt and Dimitri, aged 5 years and 3 years, is now assisted by relatives who are committed to give each one a course of 20 minutes to the little ones.

Mila said to Jimmy Fallon during ‘Tonight Show’: “The only thing that we’ve done and that, I think, is a good thing, it is that we have asked our friends to give during the 20 minutes to our children on Zoom. Saying “teach our children any subject.” Like to make floral compositions, architecture, or whatever. This gives us 20 minutes of non-parenthood, and also allows our children to have a different kind of interaction. “

And Ashton thought that it had worked well for their friends who are not parents themselves, because until now, her two boys have learned a lot about various subjects

He added: “It works very well with single people because they are at home, they are alone, they have nothing to do, they have no children behind, which run all day, so they have 20 minutes free, or 30, and the children play the game. We did a course of architecture, a course in recyclable energy, one learns to make biscuits for one another, learn to make floral arrangements.”

Mila and Ashton had previously admitted that they were parents “crazy” and that their family life was usually full of jokes, silly and a lot of laughter, although their children do not always find funny.

Ashton had said: “I sometimes try to read the books of our daughter imitating the characters’ voices, and she told me, “Dad, you can just use your real voice?”, so if I make Peppa Pig with an English accent, then daddy Pig, then all of the characters like that. And she told me, “Dad, do your normal voice.” “

Mila had added: “We are parents bonkers in regards to our children, but those who do not have this gift… I think they are just idiots. We are very comfortable with the fact that we behave like fools to the house, but this just may be the self-confidence to be comfortable in his skin, in his mind, and to not be afraid of ridicule.”