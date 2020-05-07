Bella Thorne at home alone : a stranger would have tried to break into his house

A “big scare”

Bella Thorne has nice filming almost all the time before posting the videos on social networks, this does not preclude that a thief would try to steal goods in her house… while she was at it. TMZ it was shown that the heroine of the series Famous in love, who will not have a season 3, would have had a very “big scare” this Tuesday night. “Someone attempted to enter her home by breaking and entering” said to the media.

What are the sources of the forces of order that would have prevented the specialist people the american. The site told us that Bella Thorne “was home alone in his house in the San Fernando Valley (in California, ed) when someone broke a window from the outside to 22 hours”. A moment that had to be very stressful and confusing to live.

The police would then have landed in it

But Bella Thorne would not have left dismantled by the strange noise of his broken window. “She went outside to see what was going on” said TMZ. A surge of courage that would have paid off : “Luckily for her, this was enough to scare the burglar, who is then gone”. So, he would not have had time to steal anything.

Once the thief left, the actress would have then taken her phone and “called the police, who quickly arrived at it”. An incident that will have more fear of evil, and which recalls one of the episodes of season 2 of Famous in love, during which a stalker broke in Paige aka Bella Thorne.