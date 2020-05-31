Bella Thorne at war with Zendaya in Shake It Up on Disney Channel, it makes things clear

Zach Shipman
Bella Thorne in panties and bum out, she plays working girl sexy on Instagram ! And after that time caliente, Bella switches to Police People on Twitter and put back in place the Internet site Seventeen Latin and their survey “#BattleDeBeauté @zendaya and @bellathorne are two actresses completely opposite who have worked many years in the same series. For you, who will the better the lipstick red ? RT- @zendaya FAV- @bellathorne”. With his message : “Battle of beauty ? This is not good. Thin, it’s been years and people still want us to go up against the other regardless of the medium 🙁 I love you z.”the actress puts the record straight ! Not a question of battle or of war, just support and respect between the two actresses. Bella there is also that love, as she shows with this message to King K : Kylie Jenner is the mother of a small daughter, Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Demi Lovato, the clan Kardashian-Jenner etc react ! Then, reassured with this point ?

