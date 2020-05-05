Bella Thorne award for his film X

Bella Thorne was honored for her film X-the platform of porn videos Pornhub.

The star actually received the ‘Vision Award’ of the part of the site at their awards ceremony next month for her film ‘Her & Him’ (‘Him & Her’ in French), and the former actress of ‘Shake It Up’ is to the angels after having been chosen for this award.

She said: “I am excited at the idea that such visions of beauty are brought to light. Breaking this taboo as to what is considered beautiful has always been part of my vision and it brings me so much joy that it is to be recognized for what it really is… the art is visionary and beautiful.”

‘Her & Him’ – which is only available on the platform for adult above – which includes all the actors of X-Abella Danger and Small Hands, and tells the story of a man in his twenties who discovers a text message, a surprise in the phone of his girlfriend, interrupting their morning routine and causing a morning very adventurous.”

This film was produced under the banner of the streaming platform ‘Visionaries Director’, which helps young filmmakers to diversify the landscape of the production of pornography, and had recently highlighted the work of Young M. A. and Brooke Candy.

The star of ‘Shake It Up’ had recently admitted that this film was “very funny” because it was very different from what she was accustomed to.

She had confided: “The filming was very interesting because we had real scenes of s**t on the shelf, and I had never shot this kind of scene before. It was quite funny”.

The young woman considers pornography as just another means of telling a story and does not want his short film to make people “uncomfortable”.

She had added: “If pornography makes you uncomfortable, then I am really sorry for you.

“But don’t blame others because you are not comfortable with it.” Now that that is said.

The vice-president of Pornhub, Corey Price, has also described the film as a “modern representation and sexually explicit, in the style of Romeo and Juliet, of two ill-fated lovers who have a strong sexual confidence in one another”.

He had then praised the “creativity and imagination” that the actress had been shown on this project.