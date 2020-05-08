Bella Thorne – biography of Bella Thorne with Voici.fr

Annabella Avery Thorne, known as Bella Thorne, born October 8, 1997, in Pembroke Pines in the state of Florida. She made her first appearance in a magazine at the age of 6 weeks. From then on, she becomes a model child, and then as a singer and actress. In his family, his 2 sisters and his brother travel the same path, under the spotlight.

Bella Thorne begins in Two-in-one (2003), and a few years later, she launched a career as an actress with the television. It is thanks to the series Shake it upproduced by Disney Channel as Bella Thorne made a name for himself. She embodies the role of a young 13 year old girl who, with her best friend, is going to achieve his dream of becoming a professional dancer thanks to a tv show : Shake it up Chicago !.

Popular with young, Bella Thorne recorded a few tracks of music, such as Bubblegum Boy or This is my dancefloor and launches out in the writing. In 2014, she published Autumn Falls, a novel in which the main character discovers that she possesses magical powers.

Bella Thorne made her debut on the big screen with Forgot me not Tyler Oliver in 2009, as well as in Amityville: The Awakening, Franck Khalfoun, in 2017.

Side heart, after romances with Tristan Bind (2011-2015) and Greg Sulkin, Bella Thorne leaves this last in August 2016 and informs to be bisexual. In July 2017, it formalizes his love story with Blackbear, on the social networks.