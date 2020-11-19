Bella Thorne blows the net by posing in a sexy black negligee

Bella Thorne poses especially for a photo session and with them catches the attention of her followers on Instagram

The actress Bella Thorne gets in the eyes of the world through social networks and this time because it gets a black negligee to pose for a photoshoot and looks the sexiest, so does exploit the network. The beautiful young woman causes a stir with her outfit and is showered with compliments. Bella Thorne, who is originally from Pembroke Pines, Florida, is still in the news and through her Instagram account she publishes several photos in which her beauty, personality and flirtation come out, so her millions of followers will surely be excited for seeing her in such special images.

Bella Thorne, who is one of the top stars of Only Fans, outlined her slim figure with a lace corset and bikini, she also added black stockings, garters and matching gloves and some high heels make her look even more special. According to a report in different news portals, the photographs that Bella Thorne places on Instagram correspond to the recording of the Lonely video clip, her most recent song already published on streaming music platforms and YouTube. Bella Thorne, currently considered one of the top Hollywood stars, caused controversy last September by being a content creator for the Only Fans platform and it was announced that she made a million dollars in 24 hours and put other creators in trouble. of adult content. Bella is a creative, entrepreneurial, and hardworking young woman, and during 2019 she promoted her book Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray, a volume of poetry and sketches where she addresses topics such as the death of her father, the sexual abuse she suffered as a child and the depression you live with. My mind is a little distorted right now. Being provocative on Instagram, adult film director and artisan, ”she said in an interview with The New York Times.

Thorne has achieved a brilliant career in international show business at a young age and is supported as a model by an extensive career, having starred in television ad campaigns for Digital Light Processing, Publix, and KFC, to name a few.

The beautiful actress has had the opportunity to stand out in the seventh art in other productions such as The Seer, which she filmed in 2007 and where she played a young woman tormented by supernatural visions.

And soon she will start filming Time is up, together with her boyfriend Benjamín Mascolo, who is also an actor and model; both will be directed by Elisa Amoruso, it was reported on different news portals in recent days.