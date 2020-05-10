Bella Thorne changes of mind after his break-and it is radical ! (PHOTO)

After having sported blue hair in December 2016, Bella Thorne foreign exchange again of the head. The actress of 19 years, revealed by the series of Disney Shake it Up, now sports a bright red hair, which does not go unnoticed ! The young woman is placed by different colours, blue, green, blond and auburn. Now, it is a pink color glow.

>>> Bella Thorne reveals itself in the most simple device

Would this be a way to forget his recent break-up with Scott Disick ? The actress, 19 years of age and the actor and fashion model 34 years of age, in particular, were seen together in Cannes. A few days before revealing this new style capillary amazing, Bella Thorne revealed in an interview with the magazine Complex the reasons for the failure of their relationship of short duration. “Scott is very kind, gentle, charming, commented Bella Thorne. I don’t drink, and he drinks really a lot. It just ended.”

©Sipa

If the young woman declares adore to have fun, go out and dance, she is not the type to “partying at this point”. The habits of Scott Disick so were “too much“for her and “it was not my style”has added the young actress.

>>> Actress Bella Thorne, threatened with death after his break