Bella Thorne changes to new style (PHOTO)

If there’s one thing that defines to perfection the star, it’s her chameleon qualities. Beyond its many of the bad buzz, Bella Thorne is an actress sexy and edgy that features regularly held more foolish than the others. Pink hair, red, black, or red, it provides its audiences with a wide range of his style. Fan of glitter and very little modesty, the star of Famous In Love is known for always impressed, and never be where one expects it. And for proof, Bella Thorne has once again decided to change the style, and reveals an adorable photo on social networks. The month that we can say is that her community has literally loved it !

Very active on social networks, and Bella Thorne, which has a large community, reveals a regular basis actuality. And with more 16.4 million subscribers on his account Instagramwhen the star reveals a novelty, it is the buzz insured. This time, it is a radical change of look. With his t-shirt “Wonder Woman”, Bella Thorne lately nude for GQ Magazine, is displayed with red hair very short, styled in battle. His fans have immediately adopted this new style, and made him to know : “I love it, you look great, this color is perfect for you.” or “You’re beautiful when you’re more natural, Bella, I too love” a-it is possible to read below in the snapshot which has collected more than 470,000 “likes”. It is a cardboard box for the star !