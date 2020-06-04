Bella Thorne deeply shocked by the police violence !

On his account Instagram, Bella Thorne comes to show that she was shocked by the police violence that take place in the USA

Is there a star of the cinema, music, or sport, that is not said shocked by the police violence that happen at this time ? Not really. Eh Bella Thorne is not going to make us say the opposite.

In effect, the actress does not cease to publish stories in connection with the events that take place in the USA for several weeks. These last, following the murder victim George Floyd a few days ago.

After the drama, the whole world is raised to shout his ras-le-bol against racism. That is why, many demonstrations began in the streets on the entire planet. But as so often, the events also means slip-ups. Eh it Bella Thorne doesn’t accept it.

The young woman comes to in effect publish several stories to show how bad the situation can get even worse due to police brutality. The latter, more numerous because of the situation.

As you can see below, Bella Thorne wished to denounce these acts of violence committed by force of the order.

Bella Thorne, shocked by the police violence

Even after a new act of racism, the world has been able to remain peaceful scrolling just in the streets to shout his anger. But the police did not hear from this ear and did not hesitate to de-railing things.

Bella Thorne has sought to denounce it. Without fail to know that the media, according to it, were complicit in “trafficker” some of the images. Indeed, since several years, internet users are wary of what they see on tv.

Some sequences being cut, or filmed from a different angle to demonstrate any other thing. The actress doesn’t seem to appreciate that and wanted to know in his story Insta.

Remains to be seen whether the photos and videos shared by Belle Thorne will calm things down or, on the contrary, even more worse.

