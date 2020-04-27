Bella Thorne diffuse pictures of her naked to counter a hacker – Actu Cinema

The american actress has posted pictures of herself naked on Twitter in response to the ransom demand from a hacker who threatened to disseminate the pictures.

Hijacking of personal accounts of Hollywood stars continues. The latest victim? Bella Thorne. The american actress has entrusted to us on Twitter to be the victim of a hacker. The latter threatened to disseminate photos of her topless if she does not pay a ransom. For the short-circuit, Bella Thorne has just decided to broadcast it-even the various pictures on her Twitter account. “In the past 24 hours, one threatens me with my own images. I feel dirty, I feel seen, I feel like someone stole something that was meant for a special person, ” she explains. “I let men use me for too long and today I’m tired,” continues the actress. “Here are the pictures that he threatened to reveal. In other words: my breasts.” It concludes by addressing the hacker, claiming that he “will never take control of his life” and that the FBI has been notified of this case. (Belga / Belga)

© Twitter @bellathorne