Bella Thorne does a little sexy dance to relax his fans !

Bella Thorne set fire to the Canvas, unveiling a dance ultra sexy for a new challenge. The star invading his dressing room for the occasion.

The containment is the opportunity for Bella Thorne to prove his talents to the dance. The young woman released a video of his exploits on the social networks ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

A few days ago, Bella Thorne announced good news to his fans on the social networks. In fact, in full confinement period, it proposed to the latter of discover a whole new clip.

This time, the star returns for a challenge. Since the beginning of the crisis, the latter have succeeded one another on the Canvas. After the sport at the toilet paper, it should be now dance to music previously unpublished.

Named by one of her friends for this new challengeBella Thorne has, therefore, performed a dance with ultra sexy on a new sound in his dressing room.

A video that allowed users to see the immense room dedicated to the clothing of the young woman. Surrounded many boxes Chanel, and dozens of pairs of shoes, the young woman had set fire to his Instagram.

Bella Thorne improvises a dance sensual !

In fact, sexier than ever, Bella Thorne has undertaken the movements are very sensual. Stroking his body, she moved so her hips in a sensitive way.

Wearing a mini short in jean, the star has also unveiled his passion for a famous luxury brand. In effect, his body at the two C interleaved left no room for doubt.

But that’s not all ! In addition to the above, Bella Thorne also chose wear a belt Chanel golden. And to top it all off, it was even a cap of black on her head at the beginning of the video.

A look as sexy as her dancing that seems to have conquered the fans. In fact, they were more than 400 000 to like the improv of the young woman !

