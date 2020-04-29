Bella Thorne dyed her hair in beer because it is healthy

When it comes to dyeing her hair, Bella Thorne has an approach to it.

The secret of the star of 21 years of age to have a hair more clear and more bright ? The beer.

Well, yes ! Contrary to what many people think, she does not spend hours at a hairdresser’s luxury in Beverly Hills. Ah, these stars, they are like us, in fact !

She colors her hair to the beer, where alcohol is allowed. Also : Monday, march 18, the queen of Thorne by Bella dyed her hair with a Corona next to the swimming pool of his hotel.

Fortunately, for those who like the tutorials, she went on Instagram to show how easy it is to color the hair with a good beer.

“For all those curious, yes, this is beer,” she wrote in the caption with a video of her in a red bikini as she pours beer on the head of hair. “It lightens hair naturally, we say that it is more healthy.”

The actress Famous in Love said that this thing of beauty very practical to him, savings “a visit to the hairdresser”.