Bella Thorne has 19 cats, 6 info shock on the star

GAMR / BACKGRID
With Bella Thornethere is always something new to learn.
At just 21 years of age, the actress originally from Florida, has lived more experiences in his life that many of us will in a lifetime. With its first appearance at the theatre at six years old, Bella Thorne has quickly become a star Disney Shake It Up. With several films to his credit this year and thousands of dollars earned every time she posts a message on Instagram, his or her years to find their way to Hollywood have borne their fruit.
Despite her candour natural, there are still some details that her fans did not know on his journey to get to where she is. But thanks to an interview with the Los Angeles Times during which she has dealt with all the topics, we still learned more about the star’s single, what she has faced and what his life is like today.
Drum rolls !
1. She highlights her freckles, so we don’t notice his acne.
As the journalist describes it in his article, Bella took a pencil to add freckles to her face. The star explained that some in the media claim that his acne would come out of his drug.
“The Daily Mail wrote : “Bella must be out for the party last night,” because there’s a picture of me without makeup with acne,” she explained to the daily american. They write : “She really looks tired. It may be that the drug causes real damage to his skin “… It makes me crazy. You’re telling me that every teenager who has cystic acne is addicted to heroin ? They think I take hard drugs, when I smoke just beuh.”
2. It was against cannabis.
If she recognizes smoking joints today, was a time where she did not consume cannabis. She remembers : “Before, I was downright against cannabis. When I was 16, my guy was smoking joints, and it made me angry. I thought it was just the salad of the devil. I was always the holy little hypocrite, the darling of the teachers.” After filming a moving film in 16 years, the star has started smoking to help fall asleep.
3. She has 19 cats.
As it was explained to the journal, Bella had a female cat named Lola that she did not want to be sterilized, because she thought it “barbaric”. Today, she has four generations of offspring of Lola.
4. She was ruined at 18.
Although she has played leading roles for three seasons in Shake It Upthe actress has admitted that she had $ 200 to his name when he’s 18, but has not explained why.
5. She refuses to name her attacker.
If she revealed this year that it had been beaten and raped until the age of 14 years, Bella has never said who did this. She acknowledged that she did not wish to file a complaint for not having to relive those moments.
It is thus justified : “And I guess that makes me someone selfish. I could do it. I should do it. We should say to each girl to pursue her attacker. We should tell every girl that she has the right to know and speak his truth… and then, then, we don’t. And you can’t even [en parler]. I always want to be a good person. But this attitude does not make me one as well.”
6. Apparently, one would have said that she was ugly in e-mails, pros.
Following the recent cancellation of his series Famous in Lovehis series on Freeform, Bella claims to have been treated ugly on the e-mails in the chain.
“There have been some comments. I’m trying to get myself out of this mess. One of the problems when you have a young girl in her series, is that you can not say she is ugly or fat, this or this because she will feel bad”, she started to explain to the L. A. Times.
When the journalist asked him who had treated her ugly, the actress replied : “The chain… In e-mails, and there was something blatant during the filming. After the fact, the players have sent me text messages : “Oh, my God, Bella. I’m sorry. It was too annoying. I feel bad. Is this what you want I come in your room ? “” Oh, my God, I can’t believe that they have done it. “Things had to change for season 2, but it has not been the case.”
Freeform refused to comment on the article Los Angeles Times.