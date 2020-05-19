Bella Thorne has dared THE tendency for staining of the summer

The one that “rockait” the mermaid hair tinted blue-green for a while has completely changed my mind for the weekend!!!

For some time, the trend of the big strands is on the rise. Dua Lipa and his head is half black, half blonde, is an excellent example.

Then, the “e-girls” have adapted this trend to their own style by opting for only the two major strands that frame the face.

Well, it is this tendency in particular that Bella Thorne has decided to adopt. The young woman who loves to experiment with her hair revealed on Instagram her new look and we LOVE it!

She totally got rid of the turquoise coloured her hair back to its natural brown, and added two strands of blonde to the front.

Bella has also kept a bit of blond on his spikes, swinging a little the look to make it less drastic.



Screenshot Instagram @bellathorne

The actress and singer has unveiled what it gave once her hair tied, and it is just as beautiful.



Screenshot Instagram @bellathorne

Really, everything suits him well!