Bella Thorne : Her revelations shocking about his past

Recently, we wondered if Bella Thorne was ready to pose with her new boyfriend. The actress and singer is very close to the rapper Blackbear but it doesn’t seem to as much on the point of put in a couple. Bella Throne would rather devote himself to his flourishing career. The young woman just released a new song with Prince Fox, “Just Call” and she has acted in several films in the cinema this year. In addition, it proved a massive hit currently in the series Marlene King, Famous In Lovewhich has just been renewed for a season 2. You’ll understand, Bella Thorne seems to have a bright career in front of her. However, life has not always been easy for the ex of Tyler Posey. The young woman has recently made statements upsetting on his past via his account Twitter.

Bella Thorne, who could soon be reunited with Scott Disick in a reality tv show, has seen his career explode when she began to embody the dancer CeCe Jones in the series Shake It Up on Disney Channel in 2010. Now, the young woman seems to want to break its image of a little girl wise. As well, a user asked her why she had started her career on Disney Channel if she wanted to appear as a person is controversial and bold. Bella Thorne has immediately responded on Twitter in revealing that without the Shake It Upshe could be homeless. The young woman has accepted the role to save his family from misery ! “You’re right, when I was on the verge of living on the street without money and with a family I would have had to refuse the offer.”, a-t-she writes. The role of Shake It Up allowed his family to go up the slope. Now, Bella Thorne is a star, especially on social networks, which helps to “pay her bills”. His character in Famous In Love it looks like so much more than we might have thought.