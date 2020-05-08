Bella Thorne : How many wins does she have on Instagram ?

The former star of Disney has revealed that she earned $ 65,000 by the posts and that it is through the money collected on Insta that she had been able to afford his dream home.

“For a story that goes from 10 to 20 000 dollars and Snapchat is the same as for Insta Story,” she continued.

For those who are interested, it is necessary to have a lot of followers, Bella almost $ 17 million on Instagram and nearly 10 million followers on Facebook, which gives a huge visibility to the brands that associate themselves with Bella.