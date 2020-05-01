Bella Thorne in a relationship with a boy AND a girl : a journalist balance

A relationship to three for Bella Thorne ?

In August 2016, Bella Thorne revealed publicly that he was bisexual just after his break-up with Gregg Sulkin. Since then, she has had a short history with her best friend Bella Pendergast, Tyler Posey, Charlie Puth, Lil Peen and Mod Sun, with which it is still today. The couple does not hide on social networks, but did you know that the american actress, lives in reality, a relationship to three for several months ? Yes, in addition to being with the best friend of Machine Gun Kelly, she goes also with a influenceuse by the name of Tana Mongeau.

“Her boyfriend, 31-year-old Mod Sun, is a star of the hip-hop heavily tattooed and is known for praising the vagina of Bella Thorne during her concerts. His girlfriend of 20 years, Tana Mongeau, is a YouTube star, posting vlogs“, balance Amy Kaufman, a journalist for the Los Angeles Times, before saying that Bella Thorne has confirmed the info.

Of signs which do not deceive

The users had noticed that the star of Famous in Love was attending Tana Mongeau, whom she met a year ago, but they thought that her relationship with Mod Sun was over. Bella Thorne has never had choices to make and this situation seems to suit everyone.

For evidence, the three artists who post a lot of photos together and even went celebrated the 21-year-old ex of Tyler Posey in Las Vegas. The american rapper and YouTubeuse are not lacking to declare their love to their girlfriend on the social networks. Everything rolls them so. Ah yes, we almost forgot, Mod Sun and Tara Mongeau have the right to attend people other than Bella Thorne. Otherwise, it will you ?