Bella Thorne in mourning : she paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend dead, Lil Peep 😢

Rapper Lil Peep passed away at the age of 21 years

Known for his songs “Veins”, “The Way I See Things”, “Awful Things” and “Benz Truck”, Lil Peep has become in the space of a year a true rap star, but his style is atypical (tattooed from head to toe, teeth are coated with a Grillz and hair from pink, to green, and the blond with a snap of the finger) has especially helped it to stand out. A promising career in sight… which is suddenly arrested in the night from Wednesday to Thursday : Lil Peep was found dead in his tour bus before his concert in Arizona. His death was allegedly caused by a drug overdose Xanax according to the website Uproxx.

Its two managers have confirmed the terrible news on the social networks : “I dreaded this call for a year”, confessed to Chase Ortega while Mikey Cortez has posted on Instagram : “I have the heart completely broken and I’m lost. I can’t even believe that it is true. I love you and I will miss you. One of the most sincere. Please someone to tell me that this is not true.“