Bella Thorne is a hair cut and now looks like a character from Shrek

Bella Thorne, as you can see in the movie Netflix Midnight Sunhas changed hair cut and now looks like a character Shrek.

The actress herself made the comparison with Lord Farquaad, the villain in the popular animated film.

Is that Bella Thorne is actually cut a fringe to the square, and dye the hair dark brown, a new look that suits him perfectly, despite the similarities with the cut signature of Maximus Farquaad.

It must be said that the effect is amplified by the choice of the suit jacket, red Bella, a color that Lord Farquaad himself was particularly fond of.

The subscribers are numerous to comment on the new look of the actress, and all agree to say that the young woman is still beautiful!

