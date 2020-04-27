Bella Thorne is crazy about his beloved Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne is “very happy” with her new sweetheart, Benjamin Mascolo.

The actress of 21 years has admitted that maintaining a long distance relationship is “interesting” but as things work through video calls.

The star has confided to People magazine: “Ben is an angel and to see him on FaceTime all the time makes me so smile. He lives in Italy so it’s quite interesting.”

Bella has also admitted that she had done his best to hide their relationship because she didn’t want to be followed by the paparazzi and the fans.

She added: “If I say nothing, then I have to do my best to hide it. Because no matter what happens, the paparazzi me harass him and the fans to experience the truth, therefore I must do all I can to hide it.”

Benjamin has shared a photo of very sexy for him with the young woman on his page Instagram this Wednesday, 5 June 2019 to formalize their relationship.

It has légendé the image with a little angel, a rabbit as well as the fire.

And although Bella has not shared any photo of them with its own subscribers, she has even mentioned their relationship in his Story Instagram, saying: “Ben has published a photo very sexy the both of us.”

The handsome 25-year-old also shared a shot of warm, its nice in its own story, stating that he still hasn’t seen photo of her in which she is not “super sexy”.

In a video released on the platform, he added: “My English is nil. Baby, what I want to say is that you’re really sexy, and I can’t find a photo in which you’re not sexy. This is what I wanted to say. Is it well written? I miss you!”