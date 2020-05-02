Bella Thorne, Lindsay Lohan, Miley Cyrus… These stars who have serious skin problems

Perch, shell, light, filters, effects… everything is now studied so that we can constantly succeed in the selfie perfect. The way of stars, one is now in the scene to appear to be perfect and feed our accounts on social networks by passing this perfection for a routine…

And it is precisely the celebrities, influenceuses beauty and it-girls around the world that we always grow a little more to strive for perfection and to play constantly the map appear. Yet, when they are far away from the rhinestones and sequins, the reality is often much different than the deceptive appearances that they put in before. Rare are those who are radiant with the alarm clock, rare are those that still have a complexion zero defects as the layers of foundation and touch-ups are sometimes all the work. Rare are those who, like us, do not have small periods of hormonal where the skin becomes the favorite playground of all the flaws imaginable, and finally, rare are those who do not see appear a small spot after having too much abused the chocolate or the mayo…

Among the stars that are subject to major problems of skin, we must mention the most known to know Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, Cameron Diaz, Jessica Alba and Lindsay Lohan who have all managed to overcome acne late. We can also mention Paris Hilton, Scarlett Johansson, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner and Kristen Stewart who have the skin much more dull and spotty without any make-up. Some, like Annalynne McCord or Bella Thorne have simply because of the acne combat on a daily basis and talking openly about acne and becoming an ambassador for the products of skin care.

And girls are not the only ones ! Instead, ask Justin Bieber, Neymar or Harry Styles… acne late may be the result of different factors that must be analyzed in order to be able to overcome at best. You need to have to know that there are not isolated cases.

Elizabeth Sall