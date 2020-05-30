Bella Thorne : Married and divorced in secret !

During an interview, the artist a native of Minnesota, therefore, would have confessed to have formalized his union with the actress, singer and writer, 21 years of age.
“This is what we did today. We pass the ring finger, this is what our generation “ a-t-he explained.
And even if there has been a small ceremony, an extract of which have been shared on the social networks, it would seem that it was more “mark the occasion “ that in order to really make things look very official, as they have never publicly acknowledged. And it is through a poem shared on Instagram he said that he married Bella.
Thus, we can read :
“I put myself to my knees // + begged him please I just want a new start. ((Say a prayer for me + I’ll say a prayer for you.)) “
The video of the ceremony lasts about 15 seconds and shows Bella under the veil kissing Mod, while his sister, Dani, holding a bouquet in the background.