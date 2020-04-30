Bella Thorne married in secret at rapper Mod Sun, his mother confirms

A wind of love is blowing on the planet, people, and Valentine’s day is surely for something. While Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have formalized their engagement, Bella Thornewould have also skipped the step. For more than a year, the actress has a romantic relationship with Mod Sun. If we did not think the couple fiancerait a day the knowing in an open relationship, the rapper has posted a video suggesting the contrary on Instagram this Thursday 14 February 2019. The two celebrities would have said yes in a secret ceremony with their families and close friends.
a year ago this weekend, i met a girl at a music festival who i had no idea would change my life forever. it’s so crazy to me how fast a year can fly by when you’re surrounded by love you never thought was possible. what started with a viral kissing pic turned to you being the love of my life.. you swept me up and introduced me to your entire world, you made my wildest dreams happen, you believed in me in every aspect when no one else did, you signed me to your label & brought me on every journey with you, you fought for me with everything in you when you didn’t have to. you never gave up on me, you stayed when the going got tough, you encouraged me to be me. you’d wipe the makeup off my face gold undo the facetune lmao.. you’d make me put on silly costumes and wild makeup and not care what anyone had to say. you got a matching tattoo of something i said to you without hesitation… you’d hold me when i cry…. you are the most perfect, incredible, talented, confident, resilient, STRONG, SELFLESS individual I’ve ever met & every second i spend with you I’m inspired & grateful. here’s to a year with the girl that made me realize that for me, love has no gender or boundaries. it’s just love. it feels like just yesterday i was drunkenly bothering you at life is beautiful. thanks for wanting me to stick around & bother you them endlessly. I love you Annabella Avery Thorne, I wish every person saw you through my eyes. but I’m lucky they don’t WITCHO SEXY ASSSSSS
It is the mother of Bella, Tamara Thornewhich confirmed the new comment : “They will be why you call me mom” she writes in the publication of his son-in-law. Bella Thorne and Mod Sun have an open relationship. In fact, Bella also comes out with Tana Mongeau, a YouTubeuse us for over a year. It just posted a video explaining that she was uncertain about his future with Bella now that she has married Mod Sun. For the moment, Bella has not made any comment about his relationship with Tana or her marriage with the Mod. Valentine’s day has been very intense this year, so much so that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart of Riverdale are made of beautiful declarations of love in photos.