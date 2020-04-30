Bella Thorne married in secret at rapper Mod Sun, his mother confirms

A wind of love is blowing on the planet, people, and Valentine’s day is surely for something. While Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have formalized their engagement, Bella Thornewould have also skipped the step. For more than a year, the actress has a romantic relationship with Mod Sun. If we did not think the couple fiancerait a day the knowing in an open relationship, the rapper has posted a video suggesting the contrary on Instagram this Thursday 14 February 2019. The two celebrities would have said yes in a secret ceremony with their families and close friends.

It is the mother of Bella, Tamara Thornewhich confirmed the new comment : “They will be why you call me mom” she writes in the publication of his son-in-law. Bella Thorne and Mod Sun have an open relationship. In fact, Bella also comes out with Tana Mongeau, a YouTubeuse us for over a year. It just posted a video explaining that she was uncertain about his future with Bella now that she has married Mod Sun. For the moment, Bella has not made any comment about his relationship with Tana or her marriage with the Mod. Valentine’s day has been very intense this year, so much so that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart of Riverdale are made of beautiful declarations of love in photos.