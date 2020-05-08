Bella Thorne : out of her hotel because of the drug…

Bella Thorne has nothing more of the young star ideal stamped Disney… The american actress and singer 20-year-old found herself evicted from his hotel room, Sunday, January 21, for a history of drug.

As reported Page SixBella Thorne, her companion, the singer Mod Sun and two other relatives were fired from their hotel, the Marriott in Park City, Utah, after one of the members of this small group has been spotted smoking marijuana. They have been seen making their luggage in a hurry to get to the Marriott’s MountainSide but, a few hours later, the young actress was doing well and her appearance on the red carpet at the Sundance Film Festival, where she presented her film Assassination Nation.

However, the day after the premiere, Bella Thorne has cancelled all of his meetings with the press. Fortunately, the rest of the team, which includes Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Bill Skarsgård and director Sam Levinson, was there to compensate…