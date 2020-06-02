Bella Thorne poses in a thong to save the planet !

Bella Thorne loves to play provocatively on social networks. As well, the actress did not hesitate to undress a little for the good cause.

Bella Thorne always knows how to get people talking about it on the social networks. As well, the young woman chose to pose in a thong and defend as it should be for the planet.

Bella Thorne has made a name for Disney in the series Shake It Up. Since then, the young woman has had many roles and she has played in the comedy Midnight Sun. The actress also has another project in mind.

Fans of Bella all await anxiously for the release of his next film. In effect, the star will play in the film Infamous and its release is scheduled for June 12 next. Infamous is a thriller and the actress gets into the skin of Arielle Summers.

For several days, Bella Thorne continues the promo of his new film. Nevertheless, she doesn’t forget to respond the canvas show it sexy on Instagram.

Thus, there is little, fans were able to see her in a thong on Instagram. The actress knows how to attract attention, and it even seemed to engage for the planet.

Bella Thorne is committed to the planet !

Bella Thorne was beautiful to the buzz by appearing sexy on Instagram, she is also very committed. Because of this, there is little, the actress took the pose for the brand Drihp. It shows it is committed to the environment and to Bella supports it.

As well, the young woman posed in a thong, bra, black transparent, or still in shorts in jean for the brand. It unveiled a part of the shoot on Instagram and it has increased the temperature.

” Hemp saves water. Hemp uses 1/20th of the water to the cotton “she had written in Story Instagram. And then, she did not hesitate to display black thong to as a teaser to his new collaboration.

Thus, on a photo, Bella Thorne is found in string black with writing ” combien percentage of my body are my legs“. A nice catch phrase to announce its collaboration and his fans loved it !

