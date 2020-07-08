Bella Thorne poses with her boyfriend on Instagram !

In your account of Instagram, Bella Thorne, reveals a series of photos with her boyfriend. They are too cute !

More than in love with her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo, Bella Thorne reveals several photos. They do not have it has never been so happy to be reunited ! CSM reveals all the details.

Love with a capital letter. If Bella Thorne rarely mentioned her love relationship, she is no less happy.

In fact, the actress of 22 years of life a beautiful love story with Benjamin Mascolo, an Italian singer, for more than a year.

However, the two lovebirds submit to the distance. So, these have remained separate in recent months due to the confinement.

On Instagram, the former co-star Zendaya it was, precisely, he expressed his sad fate. ” I have No idea when we’re going to be able to review“, had it insured.

Therefore, Bella Thorne was impatient to be ” in the arms of (sa) rock star Italian. ” And it is now a done thing !

Finally assembled, the two lovers roucoulent. Very proud to be together, the two artists are ready to take selfie to show your fans !

Bella Thorne is ecstatic

In fact, Bella Thorne may cry the love that leads to Benjamin Mascolo in all the ceilings. But the pretty brunette just shared on Instagram.

Therefore, the former star of the series Shake It Up Disney Channel premieres a series of photos. Do not stop to embrace. It is really very cute !

However, the happiness of Bella Thorne is not likely to stay. Yes, the pandemic of covid-19 doesn’t fix things !

“After 5 months together and has been much ❤️ Where are we going then ?? Ben is not authorized,however, in the united states… And I can’t go to Italy without having a work permit there. “

Then, the two lovebirds try to find a solutionbetween two, three kisses. In any case, intend to take advantage of the little time they have. And they have a good reason for it !

Tags : bella thorne Bella Thorne 2020 – Bella Thorne Benjamin Mascolo – Bella Thorne boyfriend Bella Thorne darling – Bella Thorne couple – Bella Thorne as a couple of Bella Thorne boyfriend