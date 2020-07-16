Bella Thorne promised in marriage to her sweetheart, Benjamin Mascolo ? The rumor is revived 💍

After his divorce with Mod Sun and his break-up with Tana Mongeau, Bella Thorne has fallen for the Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo. The actress and her lover are in a relationship for a little over a year, but a couple of months ago, some rumours announced : independent self-doubts began when Bella Thorne has formalized his relationship with his girlfriend Alex Martini. The ex-star of Disney Channel is actually Benjamin Mascolo and Alex Martini, at the same time, a trouple, as when I was with the Mod Sol and Tana Mongeau.

going to please Jessica (Angels 7) wedding : reveals the name of his beloved in The Mag Bella Thorne promised to Benjamin Mascolo after 4 months of relationship ? The ring is put in doubt Maeva Martinez promised in marriage to his beloved Jules Havez : “my whole being, I said yes !”

Bella Thorne always wears her “engagement ring”

Since this announcement, it seems that this story of the three that has not worked since Bella Thorne appears more than with Benjamin Mascolo in social networks. Their pair would be more serious, as the singer of the band Benji & Fede have asked the actress to the Famous in Love in a commitment after only 4 months of relationship.

Bella Thorne has sown the seed of doubt in October 2019, when they posted a beautiful ring with a diamond in the shape of a heart. Then, the wedding is soon ? It is not a coincidence, since the former best friend of Zendaya always has a gem that looks like a gem of a betrothal, as we were able to see in their final pots Insagram sometimes a émoji ring. We still wait for the official announcement !