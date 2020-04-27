Bella Thorne reveals photos very intimate after threats from a hacker

She made a radical decision. The actress and singer Bella Thorne has revealed on Saturday photos of it very intimate on his Twitter account.

Yet, if the young woman is sometimes sexy, these images should not be made public.

Friday 14, the hardware of Bella Thorne, in fact, has been hacked by a hacker who has obtained access to photos and videos intimate of the starlet that were intended for a “special person”.

The hacker then threatened the young woman tearfully reveal everything.

See also: Shorts too short, and poses sexy, Bella Thorne turns his back on his fans (photos)

Not supporting most of these threats, Bella Thorne has finally unveiled itself to such images so that the hacker can no longer have “power” on it. The intimate photos of her breasts, which she was almost totally naked, therefore, have been published.

It has also explained in a lengthy message released at the same time and speaking directly to the suspect.

Fuck u and the power u think you have over me. I’m gonna write about this in my next book pic.twitter.com/0Ep0iXgW51 — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) June 15, 2019

“Yesterday as you all know, all my hardware has been hacked. During the past 24 hours I’ve been threatened with my own nudes (intimate photos editor’s note), I feel silly, looked at it, I have the impression that someone has taken something from me that I just wanted to share with a special person. He has sent me many nudes of other celebrities, it will not stop with me or them, it will continue. (…) I can sleep better this night knowing that I have taken over the power. You can’t control my life and you can never”wrote the young woman, visibly very upset.

At the end of his text, Bella Thorne has also added that an investigation to find it was open. “The FBI will be with you soon”has warned the starlet.