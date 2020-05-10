Bella Thorne says it is depressed, and turns the internet back

Bella Thorne has created a controversy on Twitter, speaking of depression. The young actress then explained in an interview.

Bella Thorne has, a priori, everything to be happy. In addition to being beautiful, the young american actress, 19-year-old already has a filmography filled. On Twitter, she has yet confessed to not go so well : “I have come to the conclusion that I fight against depression. “ Accused by internet users of to use the term depression lightly, Bella Thorne has deleted his tweet. In an interview for Yahooshe is back on her words.

She never wanted to hurt anyone : “I just wanted to say “you’re not alone “. The people you think have perfect lives have not “. His detractors blamed her for not having been diagnosed as depressed by a doctor, the actress replied that she preferred to heal naturally : “In my family we are never going to the doctor. I don’t like the drugs. I don’t even take the pill. I am fully natural. “

For her, it is normal to feel sadness. It is not necessary to keep to ourselves : “Your purpose in life is to become a better person, more happy. If you are close, you will not be able to get out of it. “