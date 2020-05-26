Bella Thorne says more about his sworn enemy in Hollywood…

Bella Thorne, ex-star from the stables of Disney thanks to the series Shake It Up, was revealed in the edition of December 2015/January 2016 the american magazine Seventeen she has a sworn enemy in Hollywood without giving his name. Questioned again on the subject, it has given details…

Bella Thorne has recently responded to questions from the HuffPost Live and has continued to further his explanation, after having stated that they have a rich enemy, for free nasty, for years. “It’s not that I hate it because she’s a billionaire. I don’t like it because she’s a billionaire and she made it so that everybody knows, then, that I grew up without money or anything she a. And even if that had been the case, I am not of this kind“, she said.

And Bella Thorne, that you find at the cinema in Alvin and the Chipmunks : out, add : “If the people did not flaunt so nasty to those who feel so poorly about their own existence, that would not mind. This is a problem when people do it in different ways that make that then you don’t love them as much as you could.“

While rumors pointed to Kendall or Kylie Jenner, the actress has denied, everything seems to indicate that he is rather the heir to the most famous of the world : Paris Hilton.

Case to follow…

Thomas Montet