Bella Thorne : separated from Tana Mongeau, she is now crazy in love with Mod Sun !

Last October, Bella Thorne said in a interview be in a couple with not one, but two people at the same time, Mod Sun and Tana Mongeau.

Since February, however, it is reverted to a more standard form of history in love as it is with the Mod and their history seems stronger than ever, despite the pain of the end of his adventure with the famous blogger.

“ Bella is still very much in love with Mod Sun, her boyfriend, they are together all the time “said a source close to Bella. ” She has lived the break easily, but everything has been much easier thanks to his relationship with Mod Sun. She loves it and they are very strong, and this break-up with Tana has close. “