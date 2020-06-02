Bella Thorne sexy as ever, she wowed her fans (PHOTOS)

Bella Thorne dares ! The young woman, who began her career when she was barely a teenager, was like many of the stars dropped her look wise for a much more sultry growing up. But Bella Thorne, who showed her boobs inadvertently at a party, does not hesitate to associate the meaning of the provocation and feminism ! It defends the freedom of women to dispose of their body as they see fit, to lead the sexual life they want and even goes against the current standards in vogue in fulfilling his hair. An attitude very refreshing in Hollywood, even if everyone is not convinced. But for some time the ex of Tyler Posey has changed his style…

In fact, as we can see on the pictures Daily MailBella Thorne, who usually loves to wear very minimalist, has changed in style for a trip to Los Angeles. Hair in a bun, the beautiful wore a large shirt and black jeans, simple. But as Bella stays Bella, she has nevertheless left his shirt open to the navel to reveal her bra ! The young woman is making fun of his critics and continues to carry out its sexy side. If the recent return to natural Bella Thorne has crazed the web, she does not have to forgo all of his little habits. And that’s how we like it !