BELLA THORNE SEXY LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD FOR HALLOWEEN: “GRANDMA DOESN’T APPROVE OF MY OUTFIT”

Bella Thorne has just arrived in Rome to run into the arms of her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo and start a mysterious international project together. But before leaving Los Angeles, the 23-year-old didn’t forget to wow her 24.1 million followers on Instagram.
How? Sharing her sexy, indeed sexyssimo, Halloween costume.
Bella is more WOW than ever in her Little Red Riding Hood red latex costume, in this version of the fairy tale she is sure to eat the wolf.
” Grandma doesn’t approve of my outfit, ” wrote the actress in the caption, which is really perfect.
Latex body with studs, ordinance hood, and red hold-ups. What to say? Lucky dear Benji.
By the way, now we hope they’ll give us a couple of Halloween disguise. Do not disappoint us, you are too beautiful!