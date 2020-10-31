BELLA THORNE SEXY LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD FOR HALLOWEEN: “GRANDMA DOESN’T APPROVE OF MY OUTFIT”

Bella Thorne has just arrived in Rome to run into the arms of her boyfriend  Benjamin Mascolo and start a mysterious international project together. But before leaving Los Angeles, the 23-year-old didn’t forget to wow her 24.1 million followers on Instagram.

How? Sharing her sexy, indeed sexyssimo, Halloween costume.

 

Lil red 👑 grandma doesn’t approve of my outfit 🥺

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Bella is more WOW than ever in her Little Red Riding Hood red latex costume, in this version of the fairy tale she is sure to eat the wolf.

” Grandma doesn’t approve of my outfit, ” wrote the actress in the caption, which is really perfect.

Latex body with studs, ordinance hood, and red hold-ups. What to say? Lucky dear Benji.

By the way, now we hope they’ll give us a couple of Halloween disguise. Do not disappoint us, you are too beautiful!

