Bella Thorne supports Black Lives Matter !

The murder of George Floyd appears to be the last straw. On Instagram, Bella Thorne displays her support for the Black Lives Matter.

Like many celebrities, Bella Thorne is committed to the fight against racism. It then displays his support for the movement Black Lives Matter on Instagram. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

In this period of crisisBella Thorne is more active than ever on the web. What to do for the happiness of his fans.

They follow his adventures with a lot of attention through the social networks. And for once, they have what to do !

Between photo shoots, extracts of his films, and his outfits of the day, the internet surfers do not have time to get bored.

In fact, the actress has no less than 23 million subscribers on Instagram. The great class !

There is little, Bella Thorne has created the surprise by posting its support for the movement “Black Lives Matter “.

As required by the latter, she then dressed her feed a image totally black.

Bella Thorne lends itself to the movement Black Lives Matter

It is, therefore, on Instagram that Bella Thorne has decided to support the movement ” Black Lives Matter “.

Viewers were then responded en masse the post of the actress. “Thank you so much Bella “, ” You’re a queen.”

” I thank you for supporting the cause“, ” I love you too Bella. Please use your fame to make a difference. Black Lives Matter always.”

But Bella Thorne is far from being the only one to have provided support. There is little, Billie Eilish has pushed a true rant !

“If I hear another white person say ‘All Lives Matter‘once again, I’ll lose my pu**** reason “.

The stars seem to be very lift ! We will let you take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 1, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

Tags : bella thorne – Bella Thorne 2020 – Bella Thorne news – Bella Thorne Black Lives Matter – Bella Thorne Instagram – Bella Thorne lifestyle – Black Lives Matter