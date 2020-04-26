Bella Thorne, the actress Disney, sublime bikini to the beach

The actress discovered in the series of Disney Channel’s “Shake it up” at the age of 13 years, has grown well. She is currently 21 years old. Proud of her adult body, she took advantage of his summer on the beach in Miami. She is sublime in her bikini beige plaid.

She had already, earlier in the year, proved that she was perfectly plastic. In fact, in June, harassed by a hackeur who wanted to blackmail her with private photos ; she won by posting these pictures of her naked.

Wednesday, August 7, it is in a context much more festive as the young girl revealed to her 21 million followers a video of her in a bikini. Cheerful, the actress was also seen in DUFF, back from the beach, photographed by paparazzi, performs somersaults in his hotel room 4 stars. Fans of Bella will not have been surprised, in fact, the actress loves to dance as she showed in her series “Shake it up”. It playing Cece, a young girl who is offered the chance of a lifetime by being chosen with his best friend to dance on a tv set.

You will soon be able to see it at the cinema in the Leave Not One Alive of Jordan Galland. In the meantime back on the big screen, to discover the images of the pretty redhead on vacation, click on our video !