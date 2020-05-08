Bella Thorne, the influenceuse who has bought his house thanks to Instagram

As revealed by her role of “CeCe” Jones in the sitcom Shake It Up, Bella Thorne has built a career as an actress, singer and dancer. It rotates in several television series such as ” My best enemy “, ” Big Love “, ” Undercover K. C “. In 2017, she landed the lead role in ” Famous in Love “.

Apart from his appearances on television and film, Bella Thorne is very active on social networks, including Instagram. She said on Vogue that a photo published on Instagram and earns $ 65,000. Otherwise, she wins 10 000 to 20 000 dollars to each post on Snapchat.

It is as well offered his house thanks to his publications for success. Only, before getting to his situation, he took count of the hours and hours and hours on the social networks.

An expert in social networks

Barely 20 years old, Bella Thorne is handling networks as a true expert. In this regard, she says :” I was raised thinking that social media were everything. Instagram is a full-time job for me. I started at 18 with $ 200 in my account and I bought this house a year and a half later. All this thanks to the social networks. “

Nevertheless, to earn his living like Bella Thorne, it takes millions of followers. She has over 17 million followers on Instagram and 10 million on Facebook. It must also be made to seduce the brands that will pay a small fortune for it to be displayed with their products.

Get rich thanks to the ” like “

Thanks to her selfies and videos posted on Instagram, Bella Thorne totals a lot of ” likes “. These assessments are recorded and earns a lot of money. It is to be paid for each download that is done by its followers.

Since its first posts, the starlet has gathered his winnings to buy his dream home. Already in 2016, she bought a house that was worth $ 2 million in Los Angeles. Although she has moved since, Bella Thorne never ceases to promote its success story via the social networks.

In the digital era, the young woman is a reference among the influenceuses. That said, to get to the level of Bella Thorne, it takes hard work, dedication and – also – a stroke of luck.

This would, in effect, not necessarily where she is if she had not carried out a parallel career in television.







