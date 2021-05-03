Bella Thorne ultra sensual in the arms of her darling in Miami!

Bella Thorne is very much in love with her baby. The young woman posted photos on social media about which she is sensual.

Bella Thorne proves once again that with her baby, it’s serious. Currently in Miami with her half, the American actress has, once again, raised the temperature.

BELLE THORNE IS VERY SENSUAL IN MIAMI

The fairy tale has only just begun for Bella Thorne. More than two years after her encounter with Disney actress Benjamin Mascolo, Shake it up seems more in love than ever.

Not a week goes by without the couple embracing on social media. This weekend, the couple was in Miami to attend the Trillerfest in Miami.

A music festival that lasted all weekend. The 23-year-old was glued to her boyfriend all evening. And the paparazzi didn’t lose a crumb.

The Daily Mail shared photos of Bella with Benjamin Masclo when they arrived. And as usual, all eyes were on her.

The Chick Fight actress attended the event wearing an ultra-tight white jumpsuit. She opted for high-top sneakers from the Balenciaga brand.

Bella Thorne was therefore ultra-sensual at this festival. On stage, several artists have succeeded each other. Among them, Cris Cab, Tyga, 2 Chainz, and Kidd Lee.

Last month, Bella Thorne had an announcement of the utmost importance on social media. She revealed to her fans that her darling had asked her to marry him.

News that quickly went around the web and the press people. It must be said that 2020 had been a very dangerous year for Bella Thorne and her boyfriend.

BELLA THORNE AND BENJAMIN MASCOLO ARE MORE IN LOVE THAN EVER

During the confinement, Bella Thorne was unable to see her fiancé for several months. Italian by origin, Benjamin Mascolo had not been able to go to the United States in order to be with his beautiful.

A terrible ordeal that only solidified the couple. Once the summer arrived, the young man took the first flight to spend the summer with the actress.

Since then, the couple is more in love than ever and proves it. The two lovers met two years ago at the Coachella festival in Palm Springs.

A secret romance that the young woman ended up confessing to because of the paparazzi. The actress and her baby met last summer in Mexico, after 5 months without seeing each other.

On March 20, Benjamin Mascolo revealed to his million followers the sumptuous ring he gave to his half. This engagement ring proves that their love thus survived the Covid-19.

“Thank you for being great, baby. I love you so much. Yes, we’re getting married. Celebrations in Italy and the United States,” he said.

Before finding the right one, Bella Thorne dated Tyler Posey and Gregg Sulkin. The young woman had even tried to form trouble with two friends.

Today, the former Actress of the Disney stables continues her career as an actress, but she recently endorsed that of director of X films. A new stage for the young woman who breaks her image as a model girl at the time when she danced in Shake It Up alongside Zendaya.