Bella Thorne unwraps all about Scott Disick, Tyler Posey, and Charlie Puth

You have difficulty following the setbacks in love Bella Thorne? No problem, it will clarify a thing or two.
Last year, the starlet is single, has been linked to Scott Disick, Tyler Posey and Charlie Puthnot to mention her ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin (reunion platonic, according to them). And, eleven months later, Thorne has made his coming-out bisexual. But the star of 19 years of Famous in Love said Monday on the radio show The Jenny McCarthy Show on SiriusXM as some of these relationships were not really in love.
To begin with Disick that she finds it “charming” even though he drinks a lot, a little too much for his taste. Speaking without seeing Jenny McCarthyshe said : “I’ve never slept with him.”
“Really ?” was launched McCarthy. To this, Thorne replied : “Yes, not.”
The actress added that she was still “very friendly” with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, whose sister Kourtney Kardashian has three children with Disick. “Kylie and I were very close, and I think we are still on good terms,” explained Thorne. “I had no problem with them.”
Besides, Thorne had seen only one episode of The incredible family Kardashian before that it binds friendship with Disick at a party. “People have made :” it Must be that you may see who it is “and I did :” I do not want. “” Thorne has finished by watching an episode of the hit series and she found that it was “a little abused” by his family and friends, “at least in the episode that I saw”.
When McCarthy asked her if she was still friends with Disick, Thorne — who was invited to the radio show to make the promo of “Just Call”, his musical duo with Prince Fox — replied : “Mhmm.”
The conversation then turned to Posey and Phut, two ex-Thorne. Shortly after his break-up with actor Teen Wolfthe actress started out with the performer of”Attention”. She was even forced to defend himself when he was accused of having deceived Posey with Puth.
“OK, honestly, when Ty and me, we broke up, it was very hard for me. This is one of the breaks the most difficult that I have experienced,” explained Thorne. “This is where we did this song, and it was good for me to unpack my emotions. Yo, basically, Ty and me, we stopped going out together. Charlie tweeted about me for a little while, and he was trying to contact me. I’ve seen it once or twice. We went to see a movie. I found it cool. And after, I did : “You have talent. P–ain ! You’re too talented, my friend ! “”
In December, Put, has prompted Thorne to one of his concerts in Miami. “I had never done that. I had never taken a plane to see someone, then I said to myself : “This is cool ! I am going to see him play behind the scenes ! ” especially at the time, I thought I’d get back to the song,” she explained. “I was like,” Wow, this is cool as an experience ” and after everything has been exaggerated.”
It was insinuated that Thorne was going out with Puth when they were photographed together, glued one against the other, in Miami. “We never kissed not even on this photo. It seems that we are going to kiss, but this is not the case at all,” insisted the actress. “So it made me a little sentence, it is interpreted as that. Of course, it was necessary that I send a text message — finally I call — Ty. Ty wrote : “It is nothing. “It went home with me after when I am back from my trip. We met, he gave me boxing gloves and all. It was cool, so I have not seen it as a problem because everything was going well between Ty and me.”
Puth protested after an interview she had given to the magazine Paper, tweeting that Posey “should not be treated this way” and that Thorne had told him that she “was no longer with him.”
“Charlie saw an old article and he has not looked at the date. It was old. It was about Ty and me. I said it had both a large family and we spent Christmas together, etc, It was almost Christmas, so I understand Charlie. He has not looked at the date, and one would have said that Ty and I were together again,” said Thorne McCarthy. “He didn’t even texted or called to talk about it.”
Also, Thorne has heard of tweets of Put when Alexa Yarnell the has warned. “My girl Alexa called me and said :” Yo, Charlie is crazy. These tweets, yo… “And I was like,” What are tweets ? What are you talking about ? I don’t know what you are talking about. “And she did :” Bella, going straight away on Twitter. “And I was like,” Lex, I’m in the middle of a trick. I am in the process of writing. “She made me :” Bella, he’s just talking about you and Tyler Posey in the same sentence. Must you go on Twitter. “I was like,” What ? “I log in and I go,” Oh, my God. “After that, I felt super sad because I said to myself :” M–, he really believes that I am still with Ty. But no. “I have not stopped the call. It was not. After that, he started to send me text messages. I was like, ” Yo, it is a tissue of lies. Why did you wrote that ? “Ty called me and said :” what is this story ? “He does not like the press. [Puth] would have had to call me, simply.”