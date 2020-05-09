Bella Thorne without makeup, she seduces her fans (PHOTOS)

Bella Thorne knows how to shine ! The pretty redhead, who recently celebrated Halloween with a costume provocative, has decided to give a weekend of relaxation in Mexico with her new boyfriend, the rapper Mod Sun. And today she is back in full form from his brief stay ! The young woman was greeted by the paparazzi at the airport in Los Angeles, and as you can see on the photos published by the Daily Mailshe was not wearing makeup. A natural beauty who has captivated his fans ! Bella Thorne, who has created a stir on the web recently with a dress ultra provocatively, knows how to get noticed.

In fact, that she appears without makeup, it shows his leg hair, she wears an evening dress sophisticated or an outfit leaving little to the imagination, the former of Gregg Sulkin always attracts attention. The young woman, who currently has 16, 5 million subscribers on Instagram, is appreciated for his personality exuberant ! One thing is for sure, if Bella Thorne was recently criticised Kim Kardashian for her relationship with Scott Disick on season 14 of The amazing Family Kardashian, she cares ! The young woman has made a real declaration of love to his new sweetie on Instagram, and she enjoys life.