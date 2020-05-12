Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick of Twilight : Sexy on red carpet

Yesterday, Monday, October 29, took place in Los Angeles the 28th Annual Artios Awards from the Casting Society of America. The ceremony, which was to be held in New York, has been canceled because of hurricane Sandy, an evening that had been organized in Los Angeles. As its name indicates, it is the quality of the castings was considered.

Among the personalities who had made the move, the very attractive Ben Affleck came in solo. Stunning in a gray suit, the director of the film Argo has made a sensation. Was missing all the same to call his wife Jennifer Garner, who knows how to transform into a femme fatale on the red carpet.

There was also Anna Kendrick, a talented actress that we can find in the last part of Twilight – Revelation chapter 2. Gabrielle Carteris, mythical figure of the series Beverly Hillshad also made the trip and she has not taken a ride ! We should also mention the actor Armie Hammer, Atticus Shaffer, the young actor of the series The Middleor even the imposing Cedric The Entertainer, and Iqbal Theba.

Among the winners, The Good Wife and Homeland for the best drama series. On the big screen, the award ceremony was rewarded My Week With Marilyn, Crazy, Stupid, Love or The Artist.