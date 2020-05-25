Ben Affleck crazy in love, Ashley Benson close to a rapper… 6 actus people that we almost missed this week

1 / Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are not at all a ton. Since their meeting on the set of Deep Water, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas does leave. A stroke of lightning that has transformed the actor, that there has been more discreet about his love life. In love they are in love they show it and they are the delight of the paparazzi who they don’t even attempt to escape !

On the same subject

They come to take a further step in agreeing to participate in the clip “caliente“the song Antes El Mundo Will Be Acabe (Before the end of the world in VF) of Residente, conducted in full containment. And among all the couples – anonymous or famous – who have agreed to kiss full on the mouth facing the camera, Ben, and Ana (2’20) do not make their shy.

2 / Ashley Benson is inseparable from G-Eazy. A few days after that we learned that Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson had separated, the latter has been seen in charming company. The former heroine of Pretty Little Liars has indeed been taken by surprise by the paparazzi with the rapper G-Eazy in the process of shopping but also in car where, on a video, we see them kissing. The Point of social distancing, therefore, despite the quarantine. After taken together Creep Radiohead, some wonder if they have really continued their collaboration on a lot more intimate. An idea that thrills a lot of fans of Ashley as G-Eazy (ex Halsey) drags a bad reputation.

3 / Chris Pratt mocks the desires of the pregnant woman and her wife. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarznegger are expecting a happy event and the actor has referred to during its passage through Extra the cravings gourmet of his half. He eats too : “It is difficult. Pickles and ice cream… But I would have never thought that I would love that”, he joked.

4 / Ron, BFF of Harry Potter’s dad. Or, rather, Rupert Grint. The actor of 31 years and his girlfriend for the past nine years, Georgia Groome, have announced the birth of their first childa little girl of whom they have not unveiled the name. Rupert is the first of the trio magic of Harry Potter to have a baby.

5 / Katy Perry puts (still) the stage of her pregnancy. After announcing her pregnancy via the clip of his song Never Worn White, Katy Perry has once again chosen to make its baby bump the “guest-star” of the video of his new title, Daisiesextract , a fifth album which is still not known the release date. Daisy (marguerite) would be in any case a nice first name for the little girl (the well tempered character) that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting.

6 / there’s something different about amie Dornan. Dad of three small girls, Jamie Dornan doesn’t hesitate to put in four to distract them in full containment. And he is ready to give in to all their whims including to let the disguise : it is like this that the actor of Fifty shades of Grey found himself decked out in a beautiful gown, duvets, and blue heeled shoes with golden. “I present to you Jenny. She is very nice”was amused Jamie by posting a photo of him in this funny outfit.

—————–

Read also :

From Katy Perry to Beyoncé : the strange cravings of the stars pregnant

Rihanna becomes one of the british artists of the richest