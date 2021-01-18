CELEBRITIES

Ben Affleck details his fight against alcohol and his current state

Posted on

The actor acknowledges his problem and assures that alcoholism is a very common problem among Hollywood actors.

American actor Ben Affleck’s challenging battle with alcohol addiction has been the subject of the press many times before.

And while the Batman actor has previously opened up about his ordeal with alcohol addiction and how it caused problems in his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner, he is bringing it up once again.

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards podcast Chatter, the Argo actor said, “I started drinking too much around the time of Justice League, and it’s a tough thing to face and deal with.”

“If you knew how many actors, directors, and writers are alcoholic or compulsive in some way, I mean, it’s the most common thing in the world in Hollywood,” he continued.

“I have worked with actors who turned up drunk! And that wasn’t me. I drank alone in my living room and passed out. But I became sober, ”he continued.

He went on to reveal that he has now been sober for quite a while and feels “as healthy and good as I have ever felt.”

“It took me a bit of time to get it, I had some lapses, like most people, but now I feel very good,” he said.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

256
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

247
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

240
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

206
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lopez stars in the movie The Cipher

185
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

184
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise starts his vacation today and resumes filming in January

168
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

144
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend talks about their wedding day

128
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

109
CELEBRITIES

The queen has learned the technological advances in the current pandemic

To Top