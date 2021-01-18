Ben Affleck details his fight against alcohol and his current state

The actor acknowledges his problem and assures that alcoholism is a very common problem among Hollywood actors.

American actor Ben Affleck’s challenging battle with alcohol addiction has been the subject of the press many times before.

And while the Batman actor has previously opened up about his ordeal with alcohol addiction and how it caused problems in his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner, he is bringing it up once again.

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards podcast Chatter, the Argo actor said, “I started drinking too much around the time of Justice League, and it’s a tough thing to face and deal with.”

“If you knew how many actors, directors, and writers are alcoholic or compulsive in some way, I mean, it’s the most common thing in the world in Hollywood,” he continued.

“I have worked with actors who turned up drunk! And that wasn’t me. I drank alone in my living room and passed out. But I became sober, ”he continued.

He went on to reveal that he has now been sober for quite a while and feels “as healthy and good as I have ever felt.”

“It took me a bit of time to get it, I had some lapses, like most people, but now I feel very good,” he said.